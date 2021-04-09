A ‘front-loaded’ correction in Hong Kong offices will bottom out soon, Colliers says. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s office market will bottom out in the second half this year as economic activity picks up, Colliers says
- Office rents and prices might edge up in 2022 by 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively
- Short commutes, small homes mean it is not always practical to work from home, and some clients told Colliers that they actually prefer to work in offices, firm’s head of research says
Topic | Hong Kong property
A ‘front-loaded’ correction in Hong Kong offices will bottom out soon, Colliers says. Photo: Roy Issa