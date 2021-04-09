Overall property transactions in the first quarter soared to their highest number since the second quarter of 2019, as did the number of homes changing hands. Photo: Winson Wong Overall property transactions in the first quarter soared to their highest number since the second quarter of 2019, as did the number of homes changing hands. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong property market is on an upwards trajectory after faster-than-expected rebound in first quarter

  • After ‘heated’ first quarter, sector heading for ‘season of trading’, industry insiders say
  • Overall property transactions soared 79.2 per cent in the January to March period: Centaline

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 5:33pm, 9 Apr, 2021

