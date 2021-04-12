Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to court in Vancouver in March. Meng is fighting extradition to the United States to face bank fraud charges. Photo: Reuters
HSBC, Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou settle Hong Kong case seeking documents as she fights extradition
- Meng’s lawyers have been seeking documents from HSBC that they claim show bank officials previously knew of Huawei’s dealings in Iran and she did not mislead the bank
- Final weeks of hearings in her case are expected to conclude in May
Topic | Huawei
