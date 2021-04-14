People prefer to see a robot spraying disinfectant than a human, according to a recent survey. Photo: SCMP Handout
Pandemic boosts demand for cleaning robots in Hong Kong’s shopping malls, offices and hotels
- Their makers say they offer much-needed confidence to shoppers whose awareness of the importance of hygiene has been piqued by the pandemic
- A recent survey found most Hongkongers would rather see robots disinfecting public spaces than humans
Topic | Hong Kong property
