People prefer to see a robot spraying disinfectant than a human, according to a recent survey. Photo: SCMP Handout People prefer to see a robot spraying disinfectant than a human, according to a recent survey. Photo: SCMP Handout
People prefer to see a robot spraying disinfectant than a human, according to a recent survey. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business

Pandemic boosts demand for cleaning robots in Hong Kong’s shopping malls, offices and hotels

  • Their makers say they offer much-needed confidence to shoppers whose awareness of the importance of hygiene has been piqued by the pandemic
  • A recent survey found most Hongkongers would rather see robots disinfecting public spaces than humans

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People prefer to see a robot spraying disinfectant than a human, according to a recent survey. Photo: SCMP Handout People prefer to see a robot spraying disinfectant than a human, according to a recent survey. Photo: SCMP Handout
People prefer to see a robot spraying disinfectant than a human, according to a recent survey. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE