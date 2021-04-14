A construction site in Beijing. Home prices in the six cities – with the exception of Shenzhen – registered growth for the 12 months ending in March this year. Photo: Reuters A construction site in Beijing. Home prices in the six cities – with the exception of Shenzhen – registered growth for the 12 months ending in March this year. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen
China instructs six cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to build more public rental flats for low-income groups, young people

  • Cities must ‘strictly implement’ policy of developing public rental housing, adhere to supply targets, deputy housing minister Ni Hong says
  • Housing projects are being encouraged as part of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan

Sandy Li
Updated: 12:30pm, 14 Apr, 2021

