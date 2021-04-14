London unseated Hong Kong as the top market for super-prime property in terms of transaction value. Photo: Shutterstock Images London unseated Hong Kong as the top market for super-prime property in terms of transaction value. Photo: Shutterstock Images
London unseated Hong Kong as the top market for super-prime property in terms of transaction value. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business

London overtakes Hong Kong as world’s busiest super prime property market as French, Hongkongers fuel purchases

  • London recorded a 3 per cent increase to US$3.75 billion worth of deals in 2020, toppling Hong Kong as the busiest market for luxury homes
  • French and Hongkongers contributed 23 per cent of the purchases in London while mainland Chinese and Americans also chipped in

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 5:04pm, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
London unseated Hong Kong as the top market for super-prime property in terms of transaction value. Photo: Shutterstock Images London unseated Hong Kong as the top market for super-prime property in terms of transaction value. Photo: Shutterstock Images
London unseated Hong Kong as the top market for super-prime property in terms of transaction value. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE