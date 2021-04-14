London unseated Hong Kong as the top market for super-prime property in terms of transaction value. Photo: Shutterstock Images
London overtakes Hong Kong as world’s busiest super prime property market as French, Hongkongers fuel purchases
- London recorded a 3 per cent increase to US$3.75 billion worth of deals in 2020, toppling Hong Kong as the busiest market for luxury homes
- French and Hongkongers contributed 23 per cent of the purchases in London while mainland Chinese and Americans also chipped in
Topic | International Property
