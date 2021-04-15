An increase in demand for more expensive homes could lead to an upswing in the market and push up prices, analysts say, as the pandemic eases. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hongkongers are increasingly opting for more expensive homes as Covid-19 pandemic recedes
- Proportion of transactions involving mid to high-priced properties rose across the board in March, according to Land Registry data
- ‘It is a signal that the market is turning a corner’: Knight Frank executive
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An increase in demand for more expensive homes could lead to an upswing in the market and push up prices, analysts say, as the pandemic eases. Photo: Sun Yeung