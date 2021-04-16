Hong Kong saw a 30 per cent jump in investments to HK$10.1 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong saw a 30 per cent jump in investments to HK$10.1 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier. Photo: Sam Tsang
Private funds set to boost Hong Kong property investment by 40 per cent as assets cheapen after two-year slump

  • Gaw Capital Partners, Phoenix Property Investors and Bridgeway are looking to pick up undervalued assets on the back of economic recovery
  • Investment jumped 30 per cent in the first quarter, according to Colliers, with industrial properties very much in demand

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:34am, 16 Apr, 2021

