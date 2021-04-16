The growth of new home prices in China’s biggest cities slowed amid tighter regulation. Photo: Bloomberg
New home prices in China’s big cities lose momentum as cooling measures bite, paving way for tougher restrictions in smaller ones
- Prices of new homes in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, crept up by just 0.4 per cent in March, less than the previous month
- Smaller, second- and third-tier cities that saw faster growth in prices may soon find themselves subject to tighter property restrictions
Topic | China property
The growth of new home prices in China’s biggest cities slowed amid tighter regulation. Photo: Bloomberg