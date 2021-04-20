The Canary Wharf district of east London. Photo :AFP The Canary Wharf district of east London. Photo :AFP
The Canary Wharf district of east London. Photo :AFP
Keith Breslauer
Opinion

Opinion

Concrete Analysis by Keith Breslauer

UK, EU still a beacon of commercial property opportunities with end of pandemic in sight

  • The UK’s vaccination programme is well under way and expected to be completed in the summer, allowing the economy to open to significant pent-up demand
  • A massive injection of liquidity into the economy by the EU and by national governments to tackle the pandemic’s economic fallout has helped underpin asset values and confidence

Keith Breslauer
Keith Breslauer

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Canary Wharf district of east London. Photo :AFP The Canary Wharf district of east London. Photo :AFP
The Canary Wharf district of east London. Photo :AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Keith Breslauer

Keith Breslauer

Keith Breslauer is managing director of Patron Capital, the pan-European opportunistic property investor