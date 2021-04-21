The view of Hong Kong’s skyline with commercial and residential buildings is seen at Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on July 17, 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung The view of Hong Kong’s skyline with commercial and residential buildings is seen at Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on July 17, 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
The view of Hong Kong’s skyline with commercial and residential buildings is seen at Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on July 17, 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Office rental
Two of three Hong Kong office staff want to keep working from home, boding ill for demand in the world’s most expensive office market

  • Two out of three respondents in the inaugural survey conducted by Microsoft said they want remote work options to remain
  • Up to 65 per cent of Hong Kong’s corporate leaders said their companies are planning to redesign their office space to accommodate a “hybrid” culture that combines in-office and work-from-home arrangements

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:41am, 21 Apr, 2021

