The view of Hong Kong’s skyline with commercial and residential buildings is seen at Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on July 17, 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Two of three Hong Kong office staff want to keep working from home, boding ill for demand in the world’s most expensive office market
- Two out of three respondents in the inaugural survey conducted by Microsoft said they want remote work options to remain
- Up to 65 per cent of Hong Kong’s corporate leaders said their companies are planning to redesign their office space to accommodate a “hybrid” culture that combines in-office and work-from-home arrangements
Topic | Office rental
The view of Hong Kong’s skyline with commercial and residential buildings is seen at Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on July 17, 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung