The Taikoo Shing residential estate is the largest in Hong Kong with more than 12,000 units. Photo: Nora Tam The Taikoo Shing residential estate is the largest in Hong Kong with more than 12,000 units. Photo: Nora Tam
Number of vacant homes in Hong Kong may surge to 18-year-high as families head to UK under BN(O) visa scheme, Bloomberg forecasts

  • The predicted exodus would take the number of empty homes to 66,683, more than five times the number of units in the gigantic Taikoo Shing housing estate
  • Rents may slide by 10 per cent in 2021 as the shrinking population threatens to stifle leasing, according to Bloomberg’s research report

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:44am, 21 Apr, 2021

