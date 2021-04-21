The Taikoo Shing residential estate is the largest in Hong Kong with more than 12,000 units. Photo: Nora Tam
Number of vacant homes in Hong Kong may surge to 18-year-high as families head to UK under BN(O) visa scheme, Bloomberg forecasts
- The predicted exodus would take the number of empty homes to 66,683, more than five times the number of units in the gigantic Taikoo Shing housing estate
- Rents may slide by 10 per cent in 2021 as the shrinking population threatens to stifle leasing, according to Bloomberg’s research report
Topic | Hong Kong property
