People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, Guangdong. Photo: Reuters People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, Guangdong. Photo: Reuters
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, Guangdong. Photo: Reuters
China property
Business

Greater Bay Area: Hongkongers seen boosting demand for homes as banks dangle cheaper loans, easier cross-border payment facility

  • ICBC (Asia)’s mortgage financing at 3.25 per cent is said to be the cheapest, along with easier cross-border payment facility
  • Centaline expects Greater Bay Area home transactions involving Hongkongers to increase by 25 per cent this year

Topic |   China property
Lam Ka-singNadia Lam
Lam Ka-sing  and Nadia Lam

Updated: 3:04pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, Guangdong. Photo: Reuters People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, Guangdong. Photo: Reuters
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, Guangdong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE