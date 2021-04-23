Hong Kong’s famous shoppers’ paradise, Causeway Bay. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong’s famous shoppers’ paradise, Causeway Bay. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Hong Kong’s Canton Road overtakes Russell Street as Asia-Pacific’s most expensive place to rent a shop amid exodus of luxury retailers, survey finds

  • The famous Russell Street, frequently crowned the world’s most pricey retail rental location, has seen a flurry of big-name luxury brands leave
  • Despite the allure of Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui overall had the highest number and rate of vacant shops in the first two months of 2021

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-singNadia Lam
Lam Ka-sing and Nadia Lam

Updated: 9:30am, 23 Apr, 2021

