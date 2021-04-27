Permanent residents do not have to pay an extra 30 per cent stamp duty levied on Hong Kong’s non-permanent residents. Photo: Sun Yeung
‘New Hongkongers’ from mainland China spurred city’s property market in the first quarter
- Purchases of new homes by people from mainland China rose from about 9 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 to about 11 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, Land Registry data shows
- In the luxury segment, they accounted for a third of all transactions, higher than 30.3 per cent in the first half of 2020
