The high rises of Shenzhen as seen from a farm in Hong Kong. Shenzhen plans to add 363.3 hectares for residential purposes this year. Photo: Reuters The high rises of Shenzhen as seen from a farm in Hong Kong. Shenzhen plans to add 363.3 hectares for residential purposes this year. Photo: Reuters
The high rises of Shenzhen as seen from a farm in Hong Kong. Shenzhen plans to add 363.3 hectares for residential purposes this year. Photo: Reuters
Shenzhen
Business

Shenzhen to step up land supply after Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng stresses need to address housing shortage

  • Announcement follows visit by Zheng, who was on an inspection tour of China’s southern Guangdong province from Friday to Sunday
  • Local governments will adhere to central government’s direction, which is houses are for living, not for speculation: Moody’s analyst

Topic |   Shenzhen
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:42pm, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The high rises of Shenzhen as seen from a farm in Hong Kong. Shenzhen plans to add 363.3 hectares for residential purposes this year. Photo: Reuters The high rises of Shenzhen as seen from a farm in Hong Kong. Shenzhen plans to add 363.3 hectares for residential purposes this year. Photo: Reuters
The high rises of Shenzhen as seen from a farm in Hong Kong. Shenzhen plans to add 363.3 hectares for residential purposes this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE