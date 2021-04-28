Migratory birds stop over on dried lands and fish ponds in Tai Sang Wai, near Mai Po nature reserve in Yuen Long on December 13, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong Migratory birds stop over on dried lands and fish ponds in Tai Sang Wai, near Mai Po nature reserve in Yuen Long on December 13, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Migratory birds stop over on dried lands and fish ponds in Tai Sang Wai, near Mai Po nature reserve in Yuen Long on December 13, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Sun Hung Kai and think tank call for the increase of plot ratio in wetland buffer to increase land supply for affordable homes

  • Building density in the Wetland Buffer Zone could be higher to accommodate medium-height apartment buildings, said SHKP’s planning director
  • The Our Hong Kong Foundation also supports a review of the planning regulations for the city’s wetlands, as they were first drafted in 1997

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 28 Apr, 2021

