Migratory birds stop over on dried lands and fish ponds in Tai Sang Wai, near Mai Po nature reserve in Yuen Long on December 13, 2019. Photo: Winson Wong
Sun Hung Kai and think tank call for the increase of plot ratio in wetland buffer to increase land supply for affordable homes
- Building density in the Wetland Buffer Zone could be higher to accommodate medium-height apartment buildings, said SHKP’s planning director
- The Our Hong Kong Foundation also supports a review of the planning regulations for the city’s wetlands, as they were first drafted in 1997
Topic | Hong Kong housing
