Property agents’ boards are pictured on a residential street in Hackney, east London. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong residents buy US$1.3 billion worth of homes in London after UK opened path to citizenship in July
- Hong Kong residents bought 1,932 units or 4 per cent of London homes worth £959 million (US$1.3 billion) since last July, estimates from Benham and Reeves show
- Hongkongers accounted for 8.5 per cent of home purchases by foreigners in prime central London last year, the second largest group alongside the Chinese and Americans
