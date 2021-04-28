It is a good time to do a reverse mortgage as borrowers can probably get the best price for their homes at this point, says Ricacorp Mortgage Agency’s Wong Wing-yan. Photo: Jonathan Wong It is a good time to do a reverse mortgage as borrowers can probably get the best price for their homes at this point, says Ricacorp Mortgage Agency’s Wong Wing-yan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Hongkongers should use reverse mortgages to lock in stable incomes and overcome economic hardships, say industry observers

  • A reverse mortgage is a loan arrangement available to borrowers who are 55 years old or older, and it allows them to use their property as security for a bank loan
  • The reverse mortgage programme, which was introduced in 2011, has been rolled out quite slowly, industry observers say

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Pearl Liu  and Sandy Li

Updated: 8:33am, 28 Apr, 2021

