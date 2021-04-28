Potential buyers at a property sales office in Hong Kong. Property transactions have soared this year thanks to low interest rates and demand from new immigrants. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hongkongers are optimistic about home prices rising this year, Citi survey finds
- A third of respondents to Citibank Q1 2021 Residential Property Ownership Survey believed that property prices would rise this year, up from 16 per cent in the same period last year
- View that home prices could rise is also held by Morgan Stanley, which estimates 3 per cent growth in 2021
