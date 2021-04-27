Aerial view of Kwu Tung. The plot bought by SHKP has a gross floor area of 1.19 million sq ft. Photo: Wikipedia Aerial view of Kwu Tung. The plot bought by SHKP has a gross floor area of 1.19 million sq ft. Photo: Wikipedia
Aerial view of Kwu Tung. The plot bought by SHKP has a gross floor area of 1.19 million sq ft. Photo: Wikipedia
Sun Hung Kai Properties splashes out US$2.2 billion in one day on land in Hong Kong, Guangzhou in bold bet on Greater Bay Area

  • The Hong Kong developer outbid rivals to win a parcel in Kwu Tung for ﻿a price 40 per cent higher than the market valuation, signaling its confidence in the local market
  • It also won a plot adjoining the terminus of the high-speed rail link in Guangzhou for 7.08 billion yuan (US$1.09 billion) on the same day

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:20pm, 27 Apr, 2021

