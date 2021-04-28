Buyers lining up at the sales office of CK Asset’s Sea To Sky project in Lohas Park at the developer’s sales office at the Metropolis in Hung Hom on March 6, 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s March price index for lived-in homes advances to nine-month high as property buyers return in droves to the market
- The price index for lived-in homes advanced by 0.8 per cent in March to 388.3, the highest since July 2010, according to figures from the Rating and Valuation Department on Wednesday
- Apartments measuring at least 160 square metres (1,722 square feet) have outperformed the market
