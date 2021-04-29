A residential area in Beijing on 23 February 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE A residential area in Beijing on 23 February 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba injects Tmall Haofang into E-House as property industry follows retail sales in marching to the internet’s beat

  • E-House will pay HK$1.86 billion in shares for an 85 per cent stake in Tmall Haofang, and separately allot 132 million shares to Alibaba’s wholly owned unit Taobao China for HK$990 million
  • The deal boosts Alibaba’s stake in E-House to 22.6 per cent, from the previous 8.3 per cent as the second-largest shareholder

Sandy Li
Updated: 3:20pm, 29 Apr, 2021

