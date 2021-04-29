An aerial view of new property projects coming up in Kai Tak, the site of Hong Kong’s old airport. Photo: Winson Wong An aerial view of new property projects coming up in Kai Tak, the site of Hong Kong’s old airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Henderson Land’s prices for The Henley property project make it the most expensive in Kai Tak

  • Henderson Land prices the first batch of 96 flats at The Henley at an average of HK$26,448 per sq ft (US$3,407), 11 per cent higher than those set by Wheelock Properties for the Grand Monaco in February
  • Some 500 new homes go on sale across Hong Kong on Saturday, the most since September

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:05pm, 29 Apr, 2021

