Hong Kong was the world’s most expensive city for prime residential rents in the first quarter, according to a Knight Frank survey. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s prime residential rents 50 per cent higher than New York as city tops Knight Frank global survey
- For US$10,000 tenants can lease a house measuring less than 1,500 sq ft a month in Hong Kong’s most desirable areas, compared to a 2,250 sq ft unit in New York, according to Knight Frank
- Executives of mainland Chinese companies will provide a new source of leasing demand in the luxury residential market as more mainland firms set up in Hong Kong, JLL’s Nelson Wong says
