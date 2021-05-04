The interior of Nina Hotel Causeway Bay of the Chinachem Group. Photo: Handout The interior of Nina Hotel Causeway Bay of the Chinachem Group. Photo: Handout
A Four Seasons address for less than a Hong Kong flat’s monthly rent as serviced apartments compete with hotels for guests

  • The industry bottomed out last year and occupancy rates are likely to improve in 2021, according to Knight Frank
  • Promotional rates underscore ongoing cutthroat market rivalry as pandemic drains the city of business travellers and expatriates

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:51am, 4 May, 2021

