The developer’s diversification away from Discovery Bay, pictured, could help to reduce risk, says Leo Cheung, of Pruden Holdings. Photo: Roy Issa
HKR International invests more in Hong Kong’s older buildings as home prices climb amid land shortage
- The developer behind Discovery Bay has recently spent HK$677 million (US$87.2 million) on two buildings – one industrial and one residential – for redevelopment
- The number of industrial properties changing hands rose 37 per cent in March to the highest level since May 2019, according to data from Centaline
Topic | Hong Kong property
