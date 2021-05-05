Office vacancy rates in Central rose to a 15-year high of 7.6 per cent in the first quarter, according to Savills. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s ageing office towers likely to lose rental value of US$1.3 billion without upgrades amid changing market dynamics
- More than half of the city’s grade A and B buildings are considered ageing as they were built more than 20 years ago, with rents 10 to 40 per cent lower than well-maintained and newer buildings
- Upgrades to improve air quality, natural light and access to outdoor space, proptech solutions to support de-densification and social distancing must be priority in office buildings, JLL says
