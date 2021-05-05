Zeng, 53, was born in China’s Fujian province and acquired Hong Kong residency through a government scheme in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
Founder of Tesla supplier CATL topples Li Ka-shing as Hong Kong’s richest man
- Robin Zeng Yuqun’s real-time net worth has surpassed that of Li Ka-shing’s by US$0.2 billion in Forbes’s real-time billionaires’ rankings
- A boom in EVs has helped Zeng’s net worth grow more than 2.5 times since March 2020
