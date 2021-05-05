Buyers have become bullish about the property market following an easing in Hong Kong’s coronavirus outbreak, an analyst says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong home prices will rise this year as economy rebounds and jobless rate declines, S&P Global says
- Hong Kong property, with the exception of offices, will start to shake off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic this year, agency says
- The number of property transactions soared to a 23-month high in April
