Aerial photo shows a night view in central Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Xinhua Aerial photo shows a night view in central Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Shenzhen luxury home price growth beats Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris as China’s post Covid-19 economic surge continues

  • Traditional luxury property markets such as Hong Kong, London, Dubai, Paris and New York languished near the bottom of the rankings in first quarter
  • Shenzhen’s soaring luxury prices have started to limit the options for affluent Chinese looking to upgrade their living space

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 11:00am, 7 May, 2021

