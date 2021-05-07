Aerial photo shows a night view in central Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen luxury home price growth beats Hong Kong, London, New York and Paris as China’s post Covid-19 economic surge continues
- Traditional luxury property markets such as Hong Kong, London, Dubai, Paris and New York languished near the bottom of the rankings in first quarter
- Shenzhen’s soaring luxury prices have started to limit the options for affluent Chinese looking to upgrade their living space
