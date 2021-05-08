Sales of South Land apartments in Wong Chuk Hang, at the developer’s sales office at One Island South on May 8, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Sales of South Land apartments in Wong Chuk Hang, at the developer’s sales office at One Island South on May 8, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong buyers snap up all 180 of Road King’s South Land flats, as economic growth lifted moods

  • Road King Infrastructure sold all 180 of its South Land flats at Wong Chuk Hang, repeating its sell-out weekend amid enthusiasm for the first mass property project atop a subway station in decades
  • In Mong Kok, Sino Ocean sold 27 of the 45 flats on offer at its Uptify project, sales agents said

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:35pm, 8 May, 2021

