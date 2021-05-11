Valais, a deluxe project popular among mainland buyers, had an average price of HK$11,929 per square foot in April, 30 per cent below its peak in 2013, according to Centaline. Photo: Nora Tam
Sun Hung Kai Properties’ US$1.1 billion land acquisition in Kwu Tung buoys property owners in area close to Shenzhen
- Property owners in Kwu Tung have raised their asking price by 5 per cent, after a subsidiary of SHKP paid 40 per cent more than market expectation for a 1.19 million sq ft site
- Agents expect average prices in Kwu Tung to rise to HK$18,000 to HK$20,000 per square foot from HK$14,000 to HK$17,000 per square foot as the area starts developing
Topic | Hong Kong property
Valais, a deluxe project popular among mainland buyers, had an average price of HK$11,929 per square foot in April, 30 per cent below its peak in 2013, according to Centaline. Photo: Nora Tam