Singaporean retailers are taking advantage of lower rents in Hong Kong where the economy is on the mend. Photo: Bloomberg
Singaporean retailers seize opportunity from lower rents, spending revival to launch Hong Kong operations
- Several Singaporean retailers are expected to travel to Hong Kong once the travel bubble starts on May 26, hoping to a get a closer look at the situation here
- Most of the retailers are looking at the prime shopping districts of Central and Causeway Bay, where the rents have fallen by nearly 80 per cent from their peak
Topic | Hong Kong property
