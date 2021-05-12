A joint venture set up by Hysan and Chinachem’s Chime Corporation won the plot on Caroline Hill Road for about HK$18,400 per square foot. Photo: Edmond So
Hysan, Chinachem’s HK$19.8 billion bid wins first plot of land in Causeway Bay to be auctioned by Hong Kong government since 1997
- The price is much higher than expected and shows developers’ confidence in the outlook for Hong Kong’s office market, analysts said
- A joint venture set up by the two developers won the plot on Caroline Hill Road for HK$18,400 per square foot, the Lands Department said on Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong property
