Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of Tesla logo. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin sinks after Musk halts Tesla electric-car purchases with cryptocurrency on energy consumption concerns
- Bitcoin slumps as much as 15 per cent, sliding below US$50,000 in Asian trading
- Billionaire CEO Musk cites ‘rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions’ for halting payment mode
Topic | China digital currency
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in front of Tesla logo. Photo: Reuters