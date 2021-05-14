A general view of 73 Mount Kellett Road, The Peak, which set a record for rents in Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighborhood. Photo: Sam Tsang
House on the The Peak, Hong Kong’s most desirable address, sets new rent record at US$206,000 a month
- A 7,022 sq ft house on 73 Mount Kellett Road is leased for HK$228 per square foot, making it the most expensive on a per square foot basis this year
- In March, Wharf (Holdings) leased a 10,804 sq ft flat at 11 Plantation Road for HK$1.35 million or HK$125 per square foot
Topic | Hong Kong property
A general view of 73 Mount Kellett Road, The Peak, which set a record for rents in Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighborhood. Photo: Sam Tsang