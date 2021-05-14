A congressional report released on Thursday found that American equity markets remain appealing for Chinese companies, despite recent moves to delist some of them. Photo: Reuters
Despite delisting concerns, the number of Chinese companies on US equity markets rises
- A congressional report says as many as 248 China-based companies are trading on US markets, up from 217 seven months earlier
- Chinese firms raised US$17.5 billion in IPOs in the most recent year, more than four times the US$4.1 billion raised in the same period a year earlier, data shows
Topic | Stocks
A congressional report released on Thursday found that American equity markets remain appealing for Chinese companies, despite recent moves to delist some of them. Photo: Reuters