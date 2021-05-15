Property buyers queuing up to bid for Road King Infrastructure Limited’s South Land apartment project in Wong Chuk Hang on May 15, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Road King on track to pull off hat trick in its third round of Hong Kong home sales as economic growth pace lifts sentiments
- Road King sold 120 flats as of 1pm, or 70 per cent of the 168 units on offer at the South Land project in Wong Chuk Hang
- More than 2,000 people put down deposits to register their interest to buy, with 13 bids vying for each available flat
Topic | Weekend Property
Property buyers queuing up to bid for Road King Infrastructure Limited’s South Land apartment project in Wong Chuk Hang on May 15, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen