About 2,500 people registered their interest in the units on sale on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Mong Kok project co-developed by Urban Renewal Authority all but sells out amid home price rebound fears
- L Living 23 has been developed by Yau Lee Holdings and Urban Renewal Authority
- Project’s average price of HK$20,500 per square foot is below that of some new projects in the neighbourhood
Topic | Hong Kong property
About 2,500 people registered their interest in the units on sale on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen