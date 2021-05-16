About 2,500 people registered their interest in the units on sale on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen About 2,500 people registered their interest in the units on sale on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
About 2,500 people registered their interest in the units on sale on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Mong Kok project co-developed by Urban Renewal Authority all but sells out amid home price rebound fears

  • L Living 23 has been developed by Yau Lee Holdings and Urban Renewal Authority
  • Project’s average price of HK$20,500 per square foot is below that of some new projects in the neighbourhood

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:41pm, 16 May, 2021

