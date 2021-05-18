K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on February 27, 2021. Photo: Winson Wong K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on February 27, 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
Luxury brands switch to short leases and pop-up stores as Hong Kong’s rents drop amid record vacancy rate in retail slump

  • Louis Vuitton is making the switch, with an Objets Nomades Collection show last month that exhibited furniture and homewares at the Pedder Building
  • Sennet Freres returned to Hong Kong as a bespoke wedding gown couturier this month at the space left empty by La Perla in Causeway Bay

Sandy Li
Updated: 9:36am, 18 May, 2021

K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui on February 27, 2021. Photo: Winson Wong
