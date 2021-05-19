The site at 8 Purves Road. The sale comes amid a boom in the city’s luxury housing market. Photo: Handout
Jardine’s Lookout site could be snapped up quickly amid a boom in Hong Kong’s luxury housing market, says Savills
- Site could be worth HK$500 million to HK$600 million, surveyors say
- Could attract buyers from among senior executives of tech firms in city, as well as from mainland China: Savills
