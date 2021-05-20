Zuo Hui, president of Beijing Homelink Real Estate Brokerage, speaking during a session at the China Green Companies Summit in Zhengzhou, China, on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Zuo Hui, founder of China’s biggest online real estate platform Beike Zhaofang, dies at 50
- Zuo Hui, founder of Beike Zhaofang, has died from an “unexpected worsening of [his] illness,” according to filing to the New York Stock Exchange
- Zuo, 50, was China’s 15th-wealthiest man according to Forbes, with a net worth estimated at US$14.8 billion
Topic | Obituaries
