Hong Kong’s MTR Corp says it will look into providing subsidised housing along two proposed lines if asked by government

  • Company responds to Legislative Council member Regina Ip, who asked the government if it would discuss allocation of residential units along proposed Tuen Mun South Extension and Northern Link lines as part of the Home Ownership Scheme
  • Railways operator has previous experience with subsidised housing, executive says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:35am, 21 May, 2021

David Tang, MTR Corp’s property and international business director. The railways operator also said on Thursday that it was naming the shopping centre at Tai Wai Station ‘The Wai’. Photo: Handout
