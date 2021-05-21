The front entrance to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. Photo: CCTV.com
China penalises five lenders in another move to stamp out market misconduct, tame financial risks
- Huaxia Bank, China Bohai Bank, Bank of China, China Merchants Bank and The Bank of East Asia’s unit were penalised in latest move
- Penalty signals an escalation in efforts to stamp out irregularities and maintain financial stability amid an economic recovery
Topic | Fintech
The front entrance to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. Photo: CCTV.com