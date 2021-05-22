A couple watching apartments under construction in Hangzhou on September 5, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg A couple watching apartments under construction in Hangzhou on September 5, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
A couple watching apartments under construction in Hangzhou on September 5, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Chinese banks raise mortgage rates, helping to rein in runaway prices that puts housing affordability further out of reach

  • Shenzhen, Nanchang, Hangzhou are among the cities that have seen rising mortgage rates for first-time borrowers and second-home buyers
  • The national average mortgage rate for first-home buyers rising 11 basis points since January to 5.33 per cent in May

Topic |   Property financing
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:54am, 22 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple watching apartments under construction in Hangzhou on September 5, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg A couple watching apartments under construction in Hangzhou on September 5, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
A couple watching apartments under construction in Hangzhou on September 5, 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE