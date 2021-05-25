The four units on offer at the 90-year-old Jessville Manor in Pok Fu Lam range in size from 2,248 sq ft to 2,961 sq ft. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s past meets its present as 90-year-old Pok Fu Lam mansion gets new lease of life as luxury flats
- Jessville Manor was built by barrister and magistrate William Ngar Tse Thomas Tam in 1929
- Jessville Tower, new 14-storey residential block at the site, became available for leasing this month
