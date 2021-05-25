The four units on offer at the 90-year-old Jessville Manor in Pok Fu Lam range in size from 2,248 sq ft to 2,961 sq ft. Photo: Handout The four units on offer at the 90-year-old Jessville Manor in Pok Fu Lam range in size from 2,248 sq ft to 2,961 sq ft. Photo: Handout
The four units on offer at the 90-year-old Jessville Manor in Pok Fu Lam range in size from 2,248 sq ft to 2,961 sq ft. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s past meets its present as 90-year-old Pok Fu Lam mansion gets new lease of life as luxury flats

  • Jessville Manor was built by barrister and magistrate William Ngar Tse Thomas Tam in 1929
  • Jessville Tower, new 14-storey residential block at the site, became available for leasing this month

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 8:30am, 25 May, 2021

