Pedestrians along Portobello Road in the Notting Hill district of London on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Many Hongkongers pay three to four times more in British hotels and short leases if they don’t line up property before emigrating
- Short-term leases can cost between 16.8 per cent and 76.2 per cent more than traditional flats, according to Marc von Grundherr, director of property agency Benham and Reeves
- Delays in the purchase process and the search for suitable housing could add up, forcing many Hongkongers to emigrate without arranging accommodation before hand
Topic | International Property
