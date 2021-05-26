Pedestrians along Portobello Road in the Notting Hill district of London on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians along Portobello Road in the Notting Hill district of London on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians along Portobello Road in the Notting Hill district of London on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Many Hongkongers pay three to four times more in British hotels and short leases if they don’t line up property before emigrating

  • Short-term leases can cost between 16.8 per cent and 76.2 per cent more than traditional flats, according to Marc von Grundherr, director of property agency Benham and Reeves
  • Delays in the purchase process and the search for suitable housing could add up, forcing many Hongkongers to emigrate without arranging accommodation before hand

Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:51am, 26 May, 2021

