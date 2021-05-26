The Mai Sik Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Old industrial properties, though fire-prone, are sought after for their redevelopment potential. Photo: Edward Wong The Mai Sik Industrial Building in Kwai Chung. Old industrial properties, though fire-prone, are sought after for their redevelopment potential. Photo: Edward Wong
Business

Storage wars: Hong Kong’s industrial buildings coveted by funds as pandemic lures Blackstone, boosts yield appeal

  • Industrial buildings made up 53 per cent of property transactions in the first quarter, versus 16 per cent for all of 2020 deals
  • They offered 2.8 per cent yield in March versus 2.5 per cent for grade A offices and 2.4 per cent for retail assets, according to government data

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:25am, 26 May, 2021

