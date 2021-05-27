The price index of lived-in homes edged up 0.4 per cent to 390.8 in April from 389.1 in March. Photo: Felix Wong The price index of lived-in homes edged up 0.4 per cent to 390.8 in April from 389.1 in March. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices within touching distance of pre-protest days, could set record over next two months

  • Lived-in home prices in April were within about 1.5 per cent of a historic high recorded in May 2019, before the anti-government protests kicked off
  • Price index could climb to unprecedented 400-point mark if momentum continues into June, Ricacorp says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 4:30pm, 27 May, 2021

